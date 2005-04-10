10,000-patient TNT study confirms that Lipitor lowers risk of coronary events

Findings from the Treating to New Targets study, funded by US drug giant Pfizer and published in the April 7 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, have revealed that treating patients with stable coronary heart disease to below the recommended low-density lipoprotein cholesterol target using the firm's Lipitor (atorvastatin) significantly cuts the rate of heart attacks and stroke.

The outcome of the trial follows results from a stream of studies that have already demonstrated that lowering LDL to under the current US recommendation of 100mg/dL, or around 2.6mmol/L, provides a significant benefit to patients with acute coronary syndromes. Data from the TNT study have now shown that aggressive LDL-lowering is beneficial to subjects with non-acute CHD.