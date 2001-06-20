Wednesday 30 April 2025

10% AGR for colorectal cancer drugs forecast

20 June 2001

Sales of colorectal cancer drug therapies in the seven majorpharmaceutical markets (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) will increase from $630 million in 2000 to $1.7 billion in 2010, according to a new study by Decision Resources.

This 10% annual growth rate reflects the slow but steady increase in the colorectal cancer population in each of the countries reviewed, as well the likelihood that newer, more expensive drugs will be used to treat patients with metastatic and non-metastatic disease. DR expects market growth to be fastest in the first five years as these newer agents penetrate the market.

The following developments will also contribute to the growth of this market sector:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Merck & Co courts Washington with Delaware build statement
Biotechnology
Merck & Co courts Washington with Delaware build statement
30 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Transneural bolsters leadership team with key R&D hire
30 April 2025
Biotechnology
FDA misses decision deadline on Stealth’s Barth syndrome drug
30 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Regulus rockets on news of takeover by Novartis
30 April 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approval for Rinvoq for giant cell arteritis
30 April 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz enters biosimilars license agreement with Henlius
30 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Russian pharma market showing positive dynamics this year
30 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease, and other serious diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze