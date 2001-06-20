10% AGR for colorectal cancer drugs forecast

Sales of colorectal cancer drug therapies in the seven majorpharmaceutical markets (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) will increase from $630 million in 2000 to $1.7 billion in 2010, according to a new study by Decision Resources.
This 10% annual growth rate reflects the slow but steady increase in the colorectal cancer population in each of the countries reviewed, as well the likelihood that newer, more expensive drugs will be used to treat patients with metastatic and non-metastatic disease. DR expects market growth to be fastest in the first five years as these newer agents penetrate the market.
The following developments will also contribute to the growth of this market sector:
