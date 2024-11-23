10% Increase In Polish Drug Prices

Poland's Finance Ministry has reported that the retail price of drugs produced in Poland rose 10% on May 16, according to the PAP news agency.
The Ministry said the last price rise was in May 1995, and if prices did not increase now it might become necessary to stop producing many medicines. Also, it said, when drug prices rise in Poland, demand is not significantly affected, because many consumers qualify for reimbursement.
