10-year data show GSK's ReQuip spares Parkinson's patients from dyskinesia

UK pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline's dopamine agonist ReQuip (ropinirole) has been shown, in the first-ever 10-year study to compare Parkinson's disease treatment strategies, to delay the onset of dyskinesia over a decade of treatment even when used in conjunction with levodopa.
The study, presented during the 16th International Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders in Berlin, Germany, this month, provides evidence to vindicate the challenging view of a growing number of neurologists that the best strategy for treating younger Parkinson's disease patients is to start with a dopamine agonist such as ropinirole rather than levodopa. Reserving levodopa until patients are unable to tolerate higher doses of their dopamine agonist is increasingly seen as the best way of managing the disease.
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