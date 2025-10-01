100% Response With AccuSite In Skin Cancer

Interim results from a Phase II clinical trial of Matrix Pharmaceutical's AccuSite (injectable 5-fluorouracil gel) in 15 patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the skin have revealed that the product can achieve a 100% response rate, clearing up all treated lesions. The cosmetic appearance of the treated sites was usually judged as good or excellent by both patients and physicians.

The results of the study were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology meeting in Washington DC, USA, last week. The 15 patients received AccuSite injections directly into the skin lesions once-weekly for six weeks. Patients were followed for an additional 16 weeks, whereupon the treated area was surgically excised to evaluate the tissue. Histological assessment revealed a complete absence of neoplastic cells at the treated sites.

There were 25 patients in total enrolled into the trial, so final results will not be available until later on in the year, according to Matrix. Squamous cell carcinoma is the fourth indication for AccuSite, after genital warts (filed in the USA and Europe; Marketletter December 11, 1995) and two forms of basal cell cancer (Phase III).