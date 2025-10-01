11% 1st-Qtr EPS Rise From US Drug Cos

Early sales from a batch of new products and gains, in particular, by cholesterol-lowering drugs will drive US pharmaceutical companies to double-digit earnings growth in the first quarter of 1996, reports Reuters. The reporting period has started for the US drug sector with Abbott Laboratories posting record results (see this page).
Industry analysts are forecasting that the drug firms will report an average earnings per share rise of around 11%, according to opinions gathered by First Call. However, the strength of the US dollar compared with the 1994 first quarter will trim around 1% off the group's sales growth for the quarter.
Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol (pravastatin), both lipid-lowering agents, are expected to post continued sales growth, fuelled by recently published studies showing the drugs' benefits in lowering heart attack risks (Marketletter April 8).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze