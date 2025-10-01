11% 1st-Qtr EPS Rise From US Drug Cos

Early sales from a batch of new products and gains, in particular, by cholesterol-lowering drugs will drive US pharmaceutical companies to double-digit earnings growth in the first quarter of 1996, reports Reuters. The reporting period has started for the US drug sector with Abbott Laboratories posting record results (see this page).

Industry analysts are forecasting that the drug firms will report an average earnings per share rise of around 11%, according to opinions gathered by First Call. However, the strength of the US dollar compared with the 1994 first quarter will trim around 1% off the group's sales growth for the quarter.

Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol (pravastatin), both lipid-lowering agents, are expected to post continued sales growth, fuelled by recently published studies showing the drugs' benefits in lowering heart attack risks (Marketletter April 8).