$12.5M placing by Aradigm

US firm Aradigm Corp says that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a $12.5 million private placement of common stock and the concurrent issue of warrants for the purchase of common stock.
Under the terms of the financing, Aradigm will sell approximately 8.3 million common stock at $1.50 per share, representing a 16% discount to the closing price on the commitment date. Gross net proceeds will be $11.75 million, use of which will include advancement of the company's R&D efforts, working capital and general operations. SG Cowen served as lead placement agent and Punk Ziegel was co-agent for the transaction.
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