$14.4M Raised In Dutch Private Placing

Dutch gene therapy company IntroGene has announced the completion of aprivate placement that raised 28.1 million guilders ($14.4 million). The placing, which was oversubscribed by 5.1 million guilders, attracted new investors including Kleinwort Benson and BFV. Chief executive Dinko Valerio said that the financing would advance IntroGene's programs in cancer and cardiovascular diseases and would secure the firm's leading position in adenoviral packaging technologies.
