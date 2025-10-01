140 Job Losses After R-PR/Fisons Integration

Following the acquisition of Fisons by Franco-American company Rhone-Poulenc Rorer last October, the UK business operations of both will be combined with effect from April. The new integrated company will be based initially at R-PR's offices in Eastbourne.

In due course, and hopefully by December 1996, a new location for the company will be found. But unfortunately, says Tim Allington, managing director of R-PR for the UK and Ireland, the reorganization and relocation will involve some redundancies; a figure of around 140 sales and marketing positions out of a total 470 employed by the separate companies has been mentioned. These redundancies will occur at both the Eastbourne site and at Fisons' Coleorton, Leicestershire facility.