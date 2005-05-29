$17.8M offering by Amarin

Amarin Corp says that it has accepted subscriptions of $17.8 million from institutional and other accredited investors, including certain directors and executive officers of the firm, for 13.7 million American Depositary Shares in a registered direct offering at a purchase price of $1.30 each. This represented a discount of 13.3% to Amarin's closing price on Wednesday, May 18th. Leerink Swann & Co served as placement agent for the transaction.
Amarin's chairman, Thomas Lynch, has subscribed for shares in this offering pursuant to the exercise of an existing contractual right. He holds $2.0 million in principal amount of 8% loan notes issued by Amarin and on closing will exercise an option to have the firm redeem such loan notes.
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