180-day exclusivity for Teva's famotidine

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has been awarded final approval by the USFood and Drug Administration for its 10mg famotidine tablets for the treatment and prevention of heartburn, which will be marketed through an alliance with Perrigo Company. Teva will have a 180-day market exclusivity period for this formulation, which is expected to be launched immediately.
Teva's drug is a generic version of Merck & Co's Pepcid (famotidine), which finally lost patent protection in the USA earlier this year, but which had turnover in 2000 of $569 million (Marketletter April 23). Annual sales of Teva's product in the USA are estimated to be $125 million.
Teva will face competition from other pharmaceutical companies, including Mylan, which received a tentative approval from the FDA to market 20mg and 40mg famotidine tablets (Marketletter February 12), IVAX Laboratories and Pharmaceutical Resources' subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical, which have indicated that they will immediately launch generics. Merck also released a new formulation, Pepcid Complete (famotidine and calcium carbonate) last year, to help reduce the impact of the patent expiry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze