1994-5: An "Excellent Year" At the UK MCA

In 1994-5, the UK Medicines Control Agency awarded marketing authorizations for a record 1,252 new and established substances, up 14% on 1993-4, making it one of the world's fastest licensing authorities for the assessment of new drugs, chief executive Keith Jones writes in the MCA annual report.

31 drugs were switched from Prescription-Only Medicine to Pharmacy status and 21 moved from Pharmacy to General Sales List last year, confirming the UK's role as a world leader in switching. standards of public health, the MCA's prime responsibility, were kept "rigidly high, in the face of a record level of work presented by the pharmaceutical industry" during the year, says Dr Jones. Moreover, the Agency achieved its financial targets without raising its fees, and proposes a 4% cut overall in fees for next year.

- Licensing: 46 new active substances were assessed in a record mean time of 56 days. 13 appeals for new active substances (27 licenses) were assessed, in a mean time of 51 days against 71 days in 1993-4. Three computer-assisted new active substance applications were assessed. The MCA now has the fastest export certification scheme in the world, and assessment and queuing times for committee appeals have been reduced to the shortest ever recorded. The report notes the trend for applicants to seek specialized indications for the first approval and then to extend the use of the product through abridged applications or variations.