1994 Brings Israel's BTG Closer To Goals

Recent product developments have brought Israel's Biotechnology General considerably closer to its goal of proving not only its research capabilities but also its ability to bring products from the laboratory through all phases of preclinical and clinical development to manufacturing and, finally, to market.

In recent months, BTG's human growth hormone was launched as Zomacton for the short-stature indication in the Netherlands by Ferring, a Swedish company that specializes in endocrine drugs. This followed the product's launch in Germany and in Sweden. The product incorporates a novel, needle-free delivery system known as Medi-Jector that enables children with growth deficiency to treat themselves without using the traditional hypodermic needle, and may therefore greatly improve the quality of their lives. The company believes that the use of the Medi-Jector should differentiate BTG's HGH from other competitor products.

In addition to these countries, BTG's HGH is approved in Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and the UK. Ferring has marketing rights in all of these countries and is proceeding with plans for additional launches in the coming months.