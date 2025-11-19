1994 Chinoin's Best Year To-Date

Hungarian pharmaceutical company Chinoin says that 1994 was its most successful year ever despite the continuing unfavorable market and economic conditions. Hungary's economy is influenced by high inflation and interest rates, budget deficits, and currency devaluations, according to Chinoin.
Sales for the year advanced 15% to 18.1 billion forint ($146.7 million), operating profits increased 32% to 3.9 billion forint and net profits were 4 billion forint, up 27%.
The increase in operating profits was attributed to: rising sales, particularly exports; a higher proportion of more profitable products being sold; increased royalty income; and exchange rate losses on foreign currency loans being smaller due to a reduction in Chinoin's loan portfolio.
