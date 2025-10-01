1995 Sales Rise At Merck KGaA

Worldwide sales at Merck KGaA of Germany increased 10.8% to 6.27 billion Deutschemarks ($4.2 billion) in 1995. The pharmaceutical sector's turnover for the year grew 14%, and 16% for the laboratory sector. The latter's increase was driven by acquisitions. The chemicals business had a flat performance. Merck reduced its 1995 sales expectations to this level from 6.5 billion marks in December (Marketletter December 18 & 25, 1995). The company expects to announce in due course "a substantial increase in profits" for 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze