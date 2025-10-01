1995 Sales Up 14.8% At Synthelabo

French pharmaceutical group Synthelabo achieved sales in 1995 of 9.3 billion French francs ($1.8 billion), an increase of 14.8% or 11.5% on a comparable sales basis.

The group's domestic turnover was 3.7 billion francs, up 5.5% on a comparable basis. In Europe, sales were up 12.6% to 2.9 billion francs and in North America grew 41.3% to 779 million francs. In Japan turnover was 1.3 billion francs, ahead 14.7%, and in other countries sales amounted to 615 million francs, up 9.2%. Synthelabo noted that international sales now account for 60% of total turnover.

Pharmaceutical sales last year totalled 8.6 billion francs, a comparable increase of 11.7%. Sales of the firm's seven strategic products grew 19.2% on the previous year, and represent 50% of total pharmaceutical turnover.