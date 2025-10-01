1995 "Satisfying" For Sanofi

French health and beauty company Sanofi said that 1995 was a "very satisfying year." Total sales in 1995 grew 0.6% to marginally over 23 billion french francs ($4.5 billion), which was slightly below analysts' expectations. At constant exchange rates and group structure, the increase was 4.4%.

Sanofi said that its pharmaceutical business benefited from a sharp rise in turnover of its major international products. Human health care sales advanced 1% to 18.2 billion. Sales of the 10 leading pharmaceuticals rose 9%. This was said to have offset the effects of health care expenditure curtailment measures implemented in a number of countries. The acquisition of Sterling Winthrop's prescription drug business in October 1994 was consolidated for the first time.

The bio-activities business achieved sales of 934 million francs, up 8.4% on a comparable basis, and the perfumes and beauty products business achieved turnover of 3.8 billion francs, down 3.2%.