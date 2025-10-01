1995 "Satisfying" For Sanofi

French health and beauty company Sanofi said that 1995 was a "very satisfying year." Total sales in 1995 grew 0.6% to marginally over 23 billion french francs ($4.5 billion), which was slightly below analysts' expectations. At constant exchange rates and group structure, the increase was 4.4%.
Sanofi said that its pharmaceutical business benefited from a sharp rise in turnover of its major international products. Human health care sales advanced 1% to 18.2 billion. Sales of the 10 leading pharmaceuticals rose 9%. This was said to have offset the effects of health care expenditure curtailment measures implemented in a number of countries. The acquisition of Sterling Winthrop's prescription drug business in October 1994 was consolidated for the first time.
The bio-activities business achieved sales of 934 million francs, up 8.4% on a comparable basis, and the perfumes and beauty products business achieved turnover of 3.8 billion francs, down 3.2%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze