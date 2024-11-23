1996: A Stop-Go Year For Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel's net income for 1996 is expected to be around the same asthat achieved in 1995, said Cees van Lede, chairman of the group, in his New Year speech. "We will not remember 1996 as an easy year. The scientific dispute surrounding the pill and the slow start of the economy in Europe kept us in suspense for a long time," he commented. He suggested that economic prospects in 1997 are in the group's favor, with continued, albeit moderate, growth and low inflation.