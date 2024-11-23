1998 Earnings Estimate "Achievable" For W-L

Warner-Lambert is confident that it can achieve the financialcommunity's 1998 earnings per share estimate of $4.25, if its businesses continue to grow at their current pace, according to chief executive Melvin Goodes. Speaking at an investor presentation, he added that W-L expects to deliver double-digit sales growth and earnings per share of $3.20 for 1997, driven by its cholesterol-lowering agent Lipitor (atorvastatin) and antidiabetes drug Rezulin (troglitazone), which Mr Goodes believes can achieve annual sales of $1 billion.
