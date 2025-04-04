1st Data On MEDI-501 HPV Vaccine

The first clinical data on Med-Immune's candidate vaccine against humanpapillomavirus, the organism implicated in genital warts and cervical cancer, were presented at the Intersciences Conference on Antimicrobials and Chemotherapy and revealed that it was safe and immunogenic. The vaccine, MEDI-501, is a recombinant virus-like particle targeting HPV type 11.

The trial included 65 patients with no evidence of clinical HPV infection (no genital warts and negative PAP smears). 91% of them received all three of the injections in the course (at 0, four and 16 weeks), with only two patients declining to complete the course due to an adverse event (one case of pruritis and one of nausea). Pain at the injection site, headache and fatigue were the most commonly-reported events, in less than 10% of patients, and were those normally encountered with the alum adjuvant used with the vaccine.

Four doses of MEDI-501 were tested and, at the highest, all patients developed neutralizing antibodies to HPV type 11 at titers expected to confer protection (1:1,000) four weeks after the second booster. This level of antibody was also seen in seven of 10 patients in the lowest dose group. SmithKline Beecham has licensed worldwide rights to the HPV vaccine (Marketletter December 22, 1997).