Friday 4 April 2025

1st Data On MEDI-501 HPV Vaccine

12 October 1998

The first clinical data on Med-Immune's candidate vaccine against humanpapillomavirus, the organism implicated in genital warts and cervical cancer, were presented at the Intersciences Conference on Antimicrobials and Chemotherapy and revealed that it was safe and immunogenic. The vaccine, MEDI-501, is a recombinant virus-like particle targeting HPV type 11.

The trial included 65 patients with no evidence of clinical HPV infection (no genital warts and negative PAP smears). 91% of them received all three of the injections in the course (at 0, four and 16 weeks), with only two patients declining to complete the course due to an adverse event (one case of pruritis and one of nausea). Pain at the injection site, headache and fatigue were the most commonly-reported events, in less than 10% of patients, and were those normally encountered with the alum adjuvant used with the vaccine.

Four doses of MEDI-501 were tested and, at the highest, all patients developed neutralizing antibodies to HPV type 11 at titers expected to confer protection (1:1,000) four weeks after the second booster. This level of antibody was also seen in seven of 10 patients in the lowest dose group. SmithKline Beecham has licensed worldwide rights to the HPV vaccine (Marketletter December 22, 1997).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Obesity frontrunners feel the benefit of soaring brand value
Pharmaceutical
Obesity frontrunners feel the benefit of soaring brand value
3 April 2025
Biotechnology
Positive pivotal data for Palynziq in adolescents
3 April 2025
Biotechnology
BeiGene drops development of ociperlimab
3 April 2025
Biotechnology
CSL’s Hemgenix gene therapy gains German reimbursement
3 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Edgewise shares slide amid trial and stock news
3 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly defends market with new action against GLP-1 compounders
3 April 2025
Generics
Padagis extends shelf life of naloxone as demand continues
3 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze