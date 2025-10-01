1st H pylori Treatment Approved In USA

Astra Merck Inc's Prilosec (omeprazole) has been approved for use in combination with Abbott Laboratories's antibiotic Biaxin (clarithromycin) in the USA for the treatment of duodenal ulcers in patients infected with Helicobacter pylori.
Approval of the combination therapy "probably will significantly change" the care of patients with duodenal ulcers because the makers of the drugs will promote the combination, according to US Food and Drug Administration medical policy chief Robert Temple, who noted that approval of a combination of two drugs made by different companies is unusual. Dr Temple also noted that the new use was based on persuasive data from a number of studies.
A major concern is the possible development of H pylori resistance to antibiotics; the agency plans to monitor this. The high stomach acid found in most patients can break down the antibiotic if it is taken alone, Dr Temple explained. Omeprazole abates the acid so then the drug can kill the bacteria, he said. A 1994 recommendation by an independent panel appointed by the National Institutes of Health, that antibiotics should be used to treat most ulcers, had been expected to result in the biggest off-label use of combination therapy, but doctors did not move quickly.
