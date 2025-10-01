1st-Qtr Sales Driven By New Products At Pfizer

Pfizer achieved sales in the first quarter of 1996 of $2.7 billion, up 15% on the like, year-earlier period. This rise was driven by growth in turnover of the firm's new products. The company achieved net earnings of $517 million, ahead 23%, and earnings per share were up 19% to 81 cents.
Pfizer's broad-spectrum antibiotic Zithromax (azithromycin) achieved sales growth of 53% in the first quarter; there was a 46% increase in sales of the cardiovascular agent Norvasc (amlodipine), which is the firm's biggest-selling product. Turnover of the once-daily treatment for hypertension and benign prostatic hyperplasia Cardura (doxazosin) advanced 39%, and sales of the antidepressant Zoloft (sertraline) were ahead 34%. Turnover of Procardia XL (nifedipine) declined 7% in the first quarter.
Overall, pharmaceutical sales grew 17%, with total health care sales advancing 17% in the quarter to $2.3 billion. Within the health care segment, hospital product revenues advanced 14%.
