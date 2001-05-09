20% of US Rx drug spending's 18.8% rise last year "is due to five products"

Sales increases for five products accounted for one-fifth of the entiregrowth in last year's US retail sales of prescription drugs, which advanced 18.8%, or $20.8 billion overall, to reach $131.9 billion, says a new study from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation.

The top five included two arthritis drugs- Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib) and Pharmacia/Pfizer's Celebrex (celecoxib) - plus Pfizer's cholesterol-reducer Lipitor (atorvastatin), Takeda Abbott Pharmaceuticals' ulcer treatment Prevacid (lansoprazole) and Bristol-Myers Squibb/Merck KGaA's diabetes drug Glucophage (metformin), notes the report, which bases its findings on data provided by Scott-Levin.

Moreover, says the Foundation, overall sales growth for the 50 top-selling drugs last year was 29.7%, totaling $58.2 billion. These products accounted for 30% of all prescriptions written during the year, and their average price was $67.15, compared with a $36 average for other products. The report does not cover mail-order sales of prescription drugs, although it notes that these rose 26% last year to $16 billion.