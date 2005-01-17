20% price cuts offer by India's SSI pharma

India's small-scale industry (SSI) pharmaceutical manufacturers have offered to make available 12 top-selling medicines which would be 20% cheaper than the maximum retail price of the leading brand. The trade margins for these products are currently 500%-1,000%, according to the firms.

They have also asked the government to expand the list of products reserved for pharmaceutical SSI companies to include all products with high retail trade margins, saying this would enable these products' MRPs to be reduced to 40% of the leading brands.