20 Years Of Pharmaceutical Research

Between 1975 and 1994 a total of 1,061 New Chemical or biological Entities were launched in the pharmaceutical G7 countries, according to a report by Etienne Barral of the RhonePoulenc Rorer Foundation.

The report breaks this total down into three categories: 636 or 60% of the total were noninternationalized products; 273 or 26% were internationalized, meaning they were launched in at least four of the G7 countries; and 152 were global products, reaching all G7 markets.

Mr Barral, chief economist at R-PR, found that of the 1,061 new drugs, 10% or 109 gave therapeutic improvement and had a new chemical structure (category A), 21% or 219 products showed therapeutic improvement but had a known chemical structure (category B), 14% or 150 showed no therapeutic improvement but had a new chemical structure (category C), and 55% or 583 were me-too products, ie they showed no therapeutic improvement and were known chemical structures (category D).