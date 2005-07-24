2004 saw new record for INDs in USA, says PAREXEL Sourcebook

According to the latest edition of US contract research organization Parexel International's Pharmaceutical R&D Statistical Sourcebook, the biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry submitted 542 commercial Investigational New Drug applications in 2004, jumping 39% from 391 in the previous year.

Commenting on the findings, Mark Mathieu, director of Publications for Barnett Educational Services, a division of PAREXEL International, and editor of the Sourcebook, said that, "although the number of US clinical drug trials that have been initiated, measured by the number of commercial IND submissions, had been in a slow but steady decline since the late 1990s, this year's analysis uncovered a new record of IND submissions." The previous record of 441 INDs was set in 1998, the firm points out.