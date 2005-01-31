2004 sees a decline in number of NME first launches, with 23 vs 27 in 2003

Much has been stated and is being said about the lack of potential new pharmaceutical products in research-based drugmakers' pipelines, and this is reinforced by the drop in the number of New Molecular Entities that are being launched onto markets.

According to the Marketletter's research and records, the 2004 calendar year saw just 23 NMEs come to market (see table on facing page), compared with 27 in 2003 and 29 in 2002. There were three additional products that might have made it into the 2004 tally, but their launch was delayed for one reason or another.