2007 Hungarian health care reform draft comes as shock to drugmakers, pharmacies

Radical measures mark the first steps towards Hungarian health reform. The three draft reform bills, approved by the country's government have been submitted to the Parliament and have received frosty reactions from pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacists and medical associations alike. Professional associations of pharmacists and doctors started street demonstrations in the capital, Budapest, against the planned measures.

According to government's plans, pharmaceutical manufacturers will be made to offer a mandatory 10%-20% rebate from all their products enjoying reimbursement from the health system. Manufacturers which voluntarily undertakr an obligation to reduce their prices, or not to modify them over a three-year period, could be exempt from above mandatory rebate. The profits of the wholesalers, currently operating with a 6% price margin would also be reduced. As a consequence, wholesalers probably would reduce the discounts currently given to pharmacies and could even stop their multiple daily deliveries, observers suggest.

