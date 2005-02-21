2008 will see $80 billion of drug sales facing patent expiration

More than $80.0 billion in blockbuster drugs will face patent expiration and generic competition by 2008, according to a new report from pharmaceutical business intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information.

One source of hope for pharmaceutical companies, says Cutting Edge, lies in the release of extension products. If a firm can introduce an extension, such as an extended-release version for the drug, six months or a year before an existing drug's patent expires, it has a chance to shift patients to the new, patent-protected compound. If this strategy is successful, the company can retain market share even after generic copies of the original drug reach market. Without a line extension, companies risk losing 80% or greater market share to the less expensive copy-cat products.