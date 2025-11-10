$200M Investment For Novo Nordisk In China

Denmark's Novo Nordisk A/S last week officially began construction of a plant in Tianjin, China, which, when complete, will produce a variety of industrial enzymes, as well as insulin and other pharmaceuticals. Total investment in the project amounts to over $200 million. The new enzymes plant, which is expected to be completed in 1998, will become Novo Nordisk's third major worldwide production center; the insulin and pharmaceutical facility will be put in place around the turn of the century.