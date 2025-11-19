21% FALL IN PROFITS AT ELF SANOFI

French health and beauty company Elf Sanofi has made a 350 million French franc ($60.7 million) provision in 1993 to cover restructuring, as it warned in November last year. This has resulted in net earnings for the 1993 financial year declining 21.3% to 823 million francs, but still slightly ahead of the 800 million francs that had been expected. Without the provision net earnings were 1.2 billion francs, ahead of 1992 profits by 12.1%. Earnings per share before non-operating provisions rose 2% to 57.33 francs.

The company said that in 1993 it reinforced its business strategies and pursued a rigorous cost-containment policy. Over the next three years it will be restructuring to adjust to the changes in the operating environment. The restructuring program will focus on the pharmaceutical and beauty businesses. It is understood that half of the provision will be focussed on pharmacy research.

Sales for the year grew 9.6% to 23.5 billion francs ($4.1 billion). Human health care sales advanced 3.4% to 12.6 billion francs. The lower sales volumes in Germany and Italy were offset by the growth registered in all of the company's other trading areas, and the increase in sales of major pharmaceutical products.