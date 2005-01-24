$210B+ market awaits nucleic acid therapeutics: study

The market potential for therapies based on nucleic acid technologies - antisense, ribonucleic acid inhibition, gene therapy, nucleoside analogs, ribozyme and aptamers - is over $210 billion, says a new study from Kalorama Information.

The study examines the market potential for nucleic acid therapeutics in 17 specific disease application areas in each of the top seven world health care markets. Based on population trends, disease epidemiology, pharmaceutical pricing and usage practices, plus the vulnerability of current therapeutics to replacement in each geographic and therapeutic area, it states that neurology currently represents the field with the greatest global market potential for these new treatments.