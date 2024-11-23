$23 Million Cost Of UniChem's Lloyds Chemist Bid

- UniChem of the UK has revealed that attempts to bid for Lloyds Chemists has cost the company L15 million ($23.4 million) thus far. The information arose in light of half-year results showing a 12% rise in pretax profits to L24.2 million, even with sales expanding only 3.4%, to L718.6 million. The figure also includes L900,000 holding costs of 10% of Lloyds Chemists. Operating profits increased by 18% to L27.4 million.
