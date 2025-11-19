23% PROFIT INCREASE AT SYNTHELABO IN 1993

French pharmaceutical group Synthelabo, which is controlled by L'Oreal, posted adjusted net income for 1993 of 579 million French francs ($100 million), up 23% on the previous year. Earnings per share were 11.62 francs, also up 23%. Sales for the year advanced 6.6% on a comparable basis to 7.2 billion francs, as was reported previously (Marketletter February 14).
Synthelabo's sales are split 51% to 49% in favor of the domestic market, but international sales are growing. In 1989, international sales represented 31% of the group total. In 1993, international sales amounted to 3.53 billion francs and domestic sales 3.67 billion francs. Pharmaceutical sales, 6.58 billion francs in 1993, make up 91% of total sales with the remainder generated by medical devices.
The French pharmaceutical division generated sales of 2.74 billion francs last year, up 1.5%. International pharmaceutical sales were 2.12 billion francs, up 9%. Sales from Japan and the USA advanced strongly, up 31.4% to 793 million francs. The company said that from January 1994, 49% of sales from subsidiary Lorex Pharmaceuticals, a joint venture it holds with Searle in the USA, will be consolidated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze