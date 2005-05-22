25%+ of health supps in China "are fake"

The China Health Care Association has reported that more than 25% of health supplements sold in China are counterfeit and make false claims. Over a quarter of the 767 fake products found, in an examination of 2,951 supplements sold through retail establishments across China, were for weight loss, it adds.
A large number of products were not licensed for production or used licenses belonging to other businesses, according to the survey, which was the largest of its kind ever undertaken and was conducted in over 300 cities and counties from June 2005 to March 2005.
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