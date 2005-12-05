25 years ago this week....

Delay in the Japanese [NHI] pharmaceutical price revision is the main reason for better-than-expected mid-term results from drugmakers. Growth rate for drug production was 70% over 1975-79 compared with just 26% for Gross Domestic Product.

Ireland charms more and more drug companies into setting up European manufacturing bases in the country. The Republic became the world's 12th largest exporter of pharmaceuticals in 1980.

Antihypertensives are a major market in Norway and likely to keep growing, but beta blocker sales appear to be slowing down; around 5%-10% of the country's population has a blood-pressure condition.