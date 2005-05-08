$2M milestone for Memory Pharma from Roche for MEM 3454

Swiss drug major Roche has made a $2.0 million milestone payment to USA-based Memory Pharmaceuticals related to the companies' strategic alliance focused on the development of nicotinic alpha-7 agonists for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Roche elected to make the payment in order to maintain its option on Memory's lead drug candidate, MEM 3454, which has entered Phase I clinical testing in February (Marketletter March 7).
