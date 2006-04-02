2nd phase of German reform coming soon

German Health Minister Ulla Schmidt will launch the second major phase of the coalition government's health service reform within a week or so. The situation is now tense, with a broad swathe of the medical profession demanding improved salaries and working conditions and health fund deficits mounting.

Most health policy experts believe that the coalition has little option but to increase health spending above the current level of 400.0 million euros ($480.3 million) a day. However, the critical points for Ms Schmidt include what are seen as excessively-high drug spending, too many health funds, a lack of competition in the pharmacy sector and inefficient operation of clinics and hospitals.

Drug spending by the public-sector health funds went up nearly 17% last year to 25.0 billion euros without generating a national perception that health care had improved. Karl Lauterbach, a Social Democrat party (SPD) representative on the coalition health committee, said that new drugs were coming on the market which cost more but which were, in some cases, worse than the existing remedies. He called for an independent institute that checked each product to see whether its introduction to the market was economically justified.