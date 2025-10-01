Wednesday 1 October 2025

3% Japanese NHI Price Cuts Forecast For April

20 October 1996

An average 3% cut in official drug prices set under Japan's National Health Insurance system is expected after the government reviews the pricing system under which it reimburses hospitals for the drugs they dispense (Marketletter October 14); the review goes along with a rise in Japan's sales tax, scheduled for April 1997.

The cut "would be a considerable blow to both makers and wholesalers if the government plans to revise drug prices," said a spokesman for Shionogi, Japan's fifth largest drugmaker. A spokesman for Suzuken, Japan's largest drugs wholesaler, said drugs are now retailed to hospitals and other medical facilities at about 15%-16% below NHI rates. A cut in official prices puts pressure on large firms' profitability; as of the last revision, the current profits of some top-ranking firms such as Ono and Chugai will probably fall in fiscal 1996-97 from the previous year.

Assuming the government allows an 11% difference between official and market rates, "the NHI drug prices will likely be lowered by about 3%," says Yasuhiro Nakazawa of the Nikko Research Center. Japan now allows an 11% price gap because medical institutions rely heavily on the profit they make as a result of buying drugs at prices below the rate at which they are reimbursed by the government, notes Reuters, adding that the system has been criticized as providing an incentive for hospitals to prescribe excessive amounts of drugs. Japan's drug costs, which account for a larger share of overall medical spending than in other industrialized nations, are largely blamed for a rising state medical bill, it was added.

