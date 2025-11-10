33% Sales Growth For Astra

For the first nine months of 1995, Swedish drugmaker Astra reports sales up 33% at 26.68 billion Swedish kroner ($3.99 billion). Pretax earnings rose 26% to 9.12 billion kroner, and earnings per share rose 29% to 10.76 kroner. For the third quarter, however, pretax earnings at 2.78 million kroner showed that growth had slowed to 3%.

Most significant sales growth was seen for the company's gastrointestinals, notably the proton pump inhibitor Losec (omeprazole), turnover of which increased 65% over the like, year-earlier period to 11.54 billion kroner. Also contributing strongly were respiratory products (based on Pulmicort; budesonide), up 19% to 5.28 billion kroner, and cardiovasculars, rising 26% to 4.70 billion kroner. Among cardiovascular agents, Seloken (metoprolol) sales were up 15% to 1.79 billion kroner, and those of the vasodilator Plendil (felodipine) increased 22% to reach 1.27 billion kroner for the nine months.

Astra's sales in the USA amounted to 5.06 billion kroner, of which Astra's share in Astra Merck accounted for 3.42 billion kroner (profits being split equally, while previously Astra received licensing income from the venture), and Astra's wholly-owned US subsidiary's share amounted to 1.64 billion kroner. In Germany, sales corresponded to 3.09 billion kroner, and in the UK they were equal to 2.81 billion kroner, up 5% and 20% respectively.