Monday 10 November 2025

33% Sales Growth For Astra

13 November 1995

For the first nine months of 1995, Swedish drugmaker Astra reports sales up 33% at 26.68 billion Swedish kroner ($3.99 billion). Pretax earnings rose 26% to 9.12 billion kroner, and earnings per share rose 29% to 10.76 kroner. For the third quarter, however, pretax earnings at 2.78 million kroner showed that growth had slowed to 3%.

Most significant sales growth was seen for the company's gastrointestinals, notably the proton pump inhibitor Losec (omeprazole), turnover of which increased 65% over the like, year-earlier period to 11.54 billion kroner. Also contributing strongly were respiratory products (based on Pulmicort; budesonide), up 19% to 5.28 billion kroner, and cardiovasculars, rising 26% to 4.70 billion kroner. Among cardiovascular agents, Seloken (metoprolol) sales were up 15% to 1.79 billion kroner, and those of the vasodilator Plendil (felodipine) increased 22% to reach 1.27 billion kroner for the nine months.

Astra's sales in the USA amounted to 5.06 billion kroner, of which Astra's share in Astra Merck accounted for 3.42 billion kroner (profits being split equally, while previously Astra received licensing income from the venture), and Astra's wholly-owned US subsidiary's share amounted to 1.64 billion kroner. In Germany, sales corresponded to 3.09 billion kroner, and in the UK they were equal to 2.81 billion kroner, up 5% and 20% respectively.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze