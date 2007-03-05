$3B US drug-eluting stent market by 2011

Millennium Research Group has conducted a detailed analysis of the interventional cardiology market in its US Markets for Interventional Cardiology Devices 2007 report. The report indicates that, despite a difficult 2006, the drug-eluting stent (DES) market will rebound from 2008 and reach a value of some $3.0 billion by 2011. This will be due to the emergence of new DES competitors, Medtronic and Abbott Vascular. Both Medtronic's Endeavor DES and Abbott Vascular's Xience have successfully entered the European market, and will take significant market share in 2007.

DES penetration in the USA decreased almost 20% over 2006 from a high of 89% at the beginning of the year due to the release of clinical data linking DES to late stent thrombosis. In patients at high risk for late stent thrombosis, physicians who had previously used a DES often chose bare-metal stents (BMS) to be safe, reawakening the market for BMS which grew over 15% in 2007.

"While 2006 was a tough year for DES, we see this as a relatively short-term decline," says Bina Mistry, an analyst at MRG, adding: "with new competitors entering the market and the continual release of positive clinical data, physician preference will revert back to DES, significantly expanding the market. We forecast the US market will follow the same path as Elurope, with the DES market set to record notable market share shifts."