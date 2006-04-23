3i Infotech debuts ORION Pedigree for pharma industry

3i Infotech, a global, USA-based provider of information technology solutions, has introduced its ORION Pedigree solution for the pharmaceutical industry, providing compliance with recent US Food and Drug Administration guidelines and pedigree requirements.
ORION Pedigree enables pharmaceutical companies to comply with the pedigree requirements as mandated at the federal and state levels. A stand alone, off-the-shelf solution, this delivers rapid compliance without major modifications to current systems and offers a scalable foundation to enable companies to address future legislative requirements. By implementing the ORION Pedigree application, participants in the pharmaceutical supply chain have the ability to track drug information and provide quality assurance to customers to ensure the authenticity of the product.
