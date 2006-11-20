Saturday 8 November 2025

3M pulls out of branded pharma, selling the business in three-part $2.1B deals

20 November 2006

Having announced that it was "exploring strategic alternatives" and had retained Goldman Sachs to help in this in the spring (Marketletter April 10), USA-based conglomerate 3M says it has now reached agreements to sell its global branded pharmaceutical business for around $2.1 billion in total, in cash. However, the selling price is reported to be some $600.0 million below analysts' consensus expectations.

Specifically, US company Graceway Pharmaceuticals will pay 3M $875.0 million to buy its pharmaceutical operations in the Americas (USA, Canada and Latin America). Under the terms of this part of the deal, it will also acquire the rights to certain immune-response modifier molecules in 3M's platform.

Bristol, Tennessee-based Graceway was set up in February this year as a venture between private equity company GTCR Golder Rauner and Jefferson Gregory, a former chief executive of generics firm King Pharmaceuticals, to focus on acquiring, in-licensing and developing branded prescription medicines.

