3rd Qtr Revenues Rise At Flamel Tech

Flamel Technologies of France reported a 71% rise in revenues to $1.2million for the third quarter ended September 30, 1997, which included $900,000 from sales of cimetidine formulations to SmithKline Beecham Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques. Net loss was $2.9 million compared with a loss of $1.4 million in third-quarter 1996. Flamel said that clinical data for its microencapsulated aspirin product Asacard (Marketletter November 10) was encouraging.
