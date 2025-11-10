3TC Gains FDA Panel Recommendation For Approval

On the basis of data submitted from four studies, the US Food and Drug Administration's Antiviral Drugs Advisory Committee has recommended that marketing approval be granted for BioChem Pharma/Glaxo Wellcome's Epivir (3TC), otherwise known as lamivudine, for its use in combination with GW's Retrovir (zidovudine AZT) for the treatment of HIV infection. The application is being approved under the agency's accelerated approval regulations.

The results of the pivotal studies, which involved more than 1,000 adults and included patients who had not previously been treated with Retrovir as well as Retrovir-experienced patients, demonstrated that the combination of 3TC/Retrovir significantly increased CD4 counts for more than a year, whilst markedly reducing the amount of HIV in patients' blood. (For background on the benefits of combination therapy refer to results of the ACTG 175 and Delta trials; Marketletters September 25 and October 2 respectively). These results indicate that the two drugs, which are both inhibitors in the viral enzyme reverse transcriptase, work synergistically to produce an effect more pronounced and prolonged that those seen for any other licensed treatment to date, according to the companies.

Reservations While the FDA panel recommended approval of 3TC, it noted there are many unanswered questions patients must be aware of before choosing the combination therapy over Retrovir alone. Agency officials, noting that the combination showed increased efficacy in patients who had never taken Retrovir, voted in favor of the combination therapy for use in patients who are Retrovir-experienced or Retrovir-naive, and patients with advanced-stage HIV. In addition, the panel recommended that the combination treatment be approved for its use in children, despite little if any evidence of its effectiveness in this area. However, for its pediatric indication, the panel recommended that the drug should carry a warning that it may cause pancreatitis in children; one study revealed a 14% incidence of pancreatitis in children.