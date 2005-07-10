$48.5M NIH award for Structural GenomiX

Privately-held US firm Structural GenomiX has received a $48.5 million National Institutes of Health Cooperative Agreement Award from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. The award is one of 10 announced by the NIH as part of its Protein Structure Initiative, which aims to facilitate the discovery of the three-dimensional structures of proteins to help reveal their role in disease and aid in the design of new medicines.

The NIH award provides five years' of renewed funding for a consortium administered by SGX, the New York Structural GenomiX Research Consortium. SGX expects to retain approximately 50% of the funding with the remainder to be distributed to institutional collaborators.