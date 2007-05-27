Tuesday 4 November 2025

480B yen sales target for Mitsubishi Tanabe

27 May 2007

Japan's Tanabe Seiyaku and Mitsubishi Pharma, which announced their decision to merge earlier this year, in order to form Japan's fourth-largest drugmaker - effective October 1 (Marketletter February 12), have further outlined their basic strategy and goals.

To be called Mitsubishi Tanabe, the firm aims to reach sales, operating and net profits of 480.0 billion yen ($3.9 billion), 100.0 billion yen and 60.0 billion yen, respectively, by 2010, by giving priority to the therapeutic fields of immunology, centering around Remicade (infliximab), and cerebral diseases, focused on Radicut (edaravone), and by investing marketing resources in four strategic products including Anplag (sarpogrelate HCl), Talion (bepotastine besylate), Urso (ursodeoxycholic acid) and Tanatril (imdapril HCl), an ACE inhibitor in Japan.

Mitsubishi Tanabe will establish its own marketing system to launch Cholebine (colestimide) and MP-146 for the treatment of chronic kidney failure now under clinical development in the USA by 2010. In Europe, in addition to Novastan (argatroban) which is being marketed in Germany and Austria by Mitsubishi Pharma, the merged firm will set up a marketing infrastructure in other major European countries to commercialize Cholebine and MP-146. It will also set up a new marketing subsidiary for generic drugs in April 2008.

