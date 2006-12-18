4SC takes on full rights to urology project

German drug discovery and development company 4SC AG says it has obtained full rights to a urology project on which it was collaborating with fellow German firm Schwarz Pharma AG. 4SC explained that the move was a result of its partner stopping its R&D activities in the field, having reached a predetermined milestone in the development of SC76803. The firms said that they would continue to work together and have entered into a new R&D project focused on the central nervous system.