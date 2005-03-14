50% enrollment in Cellegy's Ph III HIV trial

Cellegy Pharmaceuticals says that, with 1,500 women now recruited, 50% enrollment has been achieved in the Savvy (C31G vaginal gel) Phase III HIV prevention study in Ghana.

The firm's subsidiary Biosyn, which it acquired last year (Marketletter October 8, 2004), is carrying out two double-blind Phase III HIV prevention trials in Ghana and Nigeria, which are designed to compare Savvy with a placebo gel in women using the gels for 12 months.