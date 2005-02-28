Wednesday 19 November 2025

$6M milestone for Cardiome from Fujisawa

28 February 2005

Canada's Cardiome Pharma says that it has received a $6.0 million milestone payment from its co-development partner, Fujisawa Healthcare. This was triggered by the successful completion of ACT 1, the first of three Phase III clinical trials for Cardiome's lead anti-arrhythmic product, intravenous RSD1235.

Cardiome licensed North American rights to the IV product to Fujisawa in October 2003, although it retains worldwide rights to the oral form for the prevention of AF and all rights to the IV formulations outside Canada, the USA and Mexico. Cardiome may receive an additional $48 million in milestone payments from Fujisawa over the course of the agreement, based upon the achievement of certain clinical and commercial milestones.

Because of this co-development deal, Cardiome has recently been the subject of takeover speculation by the Japanese group, which would then gain all rights to RSD 1235 (Marketletter February 28).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze