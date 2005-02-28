$6M milestone for Cardiome from Fujisawa

Canada's Cardiome Pharma says that it has received a $6.0 million milestone payment from its co-development partner, Fujisawa Healthcare. This was triggered by the successful completion of ACT 1, the first of three Phase III clinical trials for Cardiome's lead anti-arrhythmic product, intravenous RSD1235.

Cardiome licensed North American rights to the IV product to Fujisawa in October 2003, although it retains worldwide rights to the oral form for the prevention of AF and all rights to the IV formulations outside Canada, the USA and Mexico. Cardiome may receive an additional $48 million in milestone payments from Fujisawa over the course of the agreement, based upon the achievement of certain clinical and commercial milestones.

Because of this co-development deal, Cardiome has recently been the subject of takeover speculation by the Japanese group, which would then gain all rights to RSD 1235 (Marketletter February 28).